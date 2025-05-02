Deep Dive Into Roblox Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $72.47, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Observing a 5.84% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $68.47.

A clear picture of Roblox's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $78.00 $70.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $74.00 $72.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $84.00 $80.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $77.00 $71.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $83.00 $83.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $76.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $50.00 Aaron Lee Macquarie Raises Outperform $76.00 $71.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $71.00 $60.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $72.00 $60.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $63.00 $55.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $82.00 $63.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Roblox's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Roblox's Background

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Roblox: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Roblox's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Roblox's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -22.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -106.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Roblox's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 8.15. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

