Deep Dive Into REV Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated REV Group (NYSE:REVG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 2 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for REV Group, revealing an average target of $43.2, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has increased by 20.67% from the previous average price target of $35.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive REV Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $33.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $34.00 $30.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $51.00 $39.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $30.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to REV Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into REV Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.

Discovering REV Group: A Closer Look

REV Group Inc is a United States-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. During the first fiscal quarter of 2024, the Company formed the Specialty Vehicles Segment by combining the Fire & Emergency and Commercial segment businesses. Additionally, the Recreation segment was renamed Recreational Vehicles. As a result, the Company is now organized into two reportable segments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. Maximum of revenue is gained from Specialty Vehicles Segment.

REV Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: REV Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: REV Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): REV Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): REV Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, REV Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

