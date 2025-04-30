Deep Dive Into Repligen Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Repligen, revealing an average target of $179.88, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average has decreased by 3.88% from the previous average price target of $187.14.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Repligen among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $189.00 $202.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $190.00 $200.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $150.00 $170.00 Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $155.00 - Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $205.00 $203.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $170.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Repligen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Repligen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Repligen's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Repligen's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Repligen

Repligen, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a global life sciences company that develops and sells bioprocessing equipment and supplies used in the manufacturing of biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, or CDMOs, and other life science companies. It sells four main product categories: filtration (including fluid management) is the largest category and was 58% of 2024 revenue, while chromatography, proteins, and process analytics were 19%, 12%, and 9%, respectively. Customers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific contributed 44%, 37%, and 19% of revenue, respectively.

Key Indicators: Repligen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Repligen's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Repligen's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -20.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repligen's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repligen's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

