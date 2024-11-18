Deep Dive Into Remitly Global Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.83, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.89% increase from the previous average price target of $19.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Remitly Global among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 Josh Beck Keybanc Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $13.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Remitly Global. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Remitly Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Remitly Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Remitly Global's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Remitly Global analyst ratings.

Delving into Remitly Global's Background

Remitly Global Inc provides integrated financial services to immigrants, including helping customers send money internationally in a quick, reliable, and more cost-effective manner by leveraging digital channels. It supports cross-border transmissions across the globe. The company's revenue is generated on transaction fees charged to customers and foreign exchange spreads between the foreign exchange rate offered to customers and the foreign exchange rate on the company's currency purchases.

Remitly Global: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Remitly Global's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Remitly Global's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Remitly Global's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Remitly Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Remitly Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RELY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Mar 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RELY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.