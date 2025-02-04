Deep Dive Into Realty Income Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Realty Income (NYSE:O) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Realty Income, revealing an average target of $61.06, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.59% lower than the prior average price target of $64.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Realty Income. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $56.00 $59.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $62.00 $62.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $59.00 $61.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $66.50 $70.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $54.00 $60.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $59.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $62.00 - Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Buy $71.00 $72.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Realty Income. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Realty Income compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Realty Income's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Realty Income

Realty Income owns roughly 15,400 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

Financial Insights: Realty Income

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Realty Income's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.08% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Realty Income's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.67%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Realty Income's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Realty Income's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Realty Income adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

