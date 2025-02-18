Deep Dive Into Progressive Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Progressive and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $289.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $313.00 and a low estimate of $256.00. This current average has increased by 0.42% from the previous average price target of $287.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Progressive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $264.00 $261.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $307.00 $300.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $313.00 $302.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $300.00 $310.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $294.00 $295.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $261.00 $277.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $256.00 $251.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Announces Outperform $305.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $267.00 $273.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $302.00 $299.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Progressive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Progressive's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Progressive's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Progressive analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 20 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Progressive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Progressive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Progressive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PGR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Edward Jones Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for PGR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.