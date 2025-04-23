Deep Dive Into Procore Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Procore Technologies, presenting an average target of $86.11, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Highlighting a 6.23% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $91.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Procore Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $75.00|$110.00 | |Daniel Jester |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $75.00|$95.00 | |Tim Rezvan |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $77.00|$96.00 | |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $65.00|$75.00 | |Saket Kalia |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $70.00|$90.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $60.00|$80.00 | |Alexei Gogolev |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $85.00|$97.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $90.00|$100.00 | |Steve Koenig |Macquarie |Lowers |Neutral | $75.00|$93.00 | |Aaron Kimson |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $95.00|$95.00 | |Aaron Kimson |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $95.00|$95.00 | |Aaron Kimson |JMP Securities |Raises |Market Outperform| $95.00|$90.00 | |Taylor McGinnis |UBS |Raises |Buy | $110.00|$105.00 | |Jason Celino |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $96.00|$85.00 | |Saket Kalia |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $90.00|$84.00 | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $97.00|$83.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $110.00|$90.00 | |Aaron Kimson |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $90.00|$90.00 |

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Procore Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procore Technologies compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procore Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Procore Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Procore Technologies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. The company's products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics. The software products are hosted on its cloud-based SaaS construction management platform. Subscriptions are sold for a fixed fee and revenue is recognized ratably over the term of the subscription.

Procore Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Procore Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procore Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procore Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Procore Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

