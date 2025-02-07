Deep Dive Into Paycor HCM Stock: Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 6 1 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Paycor HCM and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 8.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $21.33.

A clear picture of Paycor HCM's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Marcon Baird Lowers Neutral $22.50 $28.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Underweight $22.50 $21.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $22.50 $21.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.50 $20.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $22.50 $20.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Announces Market Perform $30.00 - Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $22.50 $20.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $22.50 $24.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $19.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

All You Need to Know About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM provides payroll and human capital management solutions to small and midsize clients in the United States via a software-as-a-service model. Alongside core payroll functionality, the firm's platform offers a suite of HCM solutions including talent management and time and attendance software, third-party integration capabilities, and industry-specific configurations. The firm targets customers with 10-1,000 employees and had over 30,500 customers as of June 2024.

Key Indicators: Paycor HCM's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Paycor HCM showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.64% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paycor HCM's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paycor HCM's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paycor HCM's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

