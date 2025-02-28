Deep Dive Into Natera Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $192.56, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.44% from the previous average price target of $169.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Natera is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $195.00 $180.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $188.00 $183.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $190.00 $160.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Overweight $200.00 - Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Raises Buy $200.00 $170.00 Eve Burstein Bernstein Raises Outperform $200.00 $160.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $180.00 $165.00 Julia Qin JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Natera. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Natera's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Natera's Background

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

Natera: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Natera showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 63.9% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Natera's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natera's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natera's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Natera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

