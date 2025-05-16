Deep Dive Into MongoDB Stock: Analyst Perspectives (27 Ratings)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) has been analyzed by 27 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 10 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 9 7 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MongoDB and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $280.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. A 20.77% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $354.26.

The standing of MongoDB among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $252.00 $280.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $160.00 $240.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $280.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $235.00 $315.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Lowers Neutral $190.00 $250.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $275.00 $340.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $330.00 $430.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Lowers Buy $275.00 $300.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Neutral $215.00 $300.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $240.00 $275.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $315.00 $350.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $335.00 $390.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $340.00 $425.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $400.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $330.00 $400.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $320.00 $400.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $280.00 $425.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $280.00 $330.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $300.00 $360.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $286.00 $420.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $300.00 $390.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $270.00 $415.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $320.00 $385.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $305.00 $350.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $365.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Buy $350.00 $400.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into MongoDB's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MongoDB showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.74% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.89%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

