Deep Dive Into Microchip Technology Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $67.23, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average represents a 17.39% decrease from the previous average price target of $81.38.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Microchip Technology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $85.00 Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $60.00 $95.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $65.00 $85.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $60.00 $85.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $70.00 $90.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $71.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $72.00 $85.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $63.00 $72.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $65.00 $80.00

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Microchip Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -41.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microchip Technology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microchip Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microchip Technology's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, Microchip Technology faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

