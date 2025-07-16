Deep Dive Into MasTec Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $181.67, along with a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $152.00. This current average has increased by 14.76% from the previous average price target of $158.30.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MasTec. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $196.00 $171.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Announces Buy $210.00 - Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $195.00 $156.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $181.00 $171.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $188.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $170.00 $152.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $134.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $171.00 $143.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $184.00 $154.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $163.00 $140.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $152.00 $167.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MasTec. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MasTec. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MasTec's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MasTec's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MasTec analyst ratings.

About MasTec

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

Financial Insights: MasTec

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: MasTec displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasTec's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTZ

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MTZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.