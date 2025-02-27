Deep Dive Into Lineage Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $73.29, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Highlighting a 12.9% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $84.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lineage by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Outperform $70.00 $76.00 Alex Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $90.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $73.00 $76.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $89.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $67.00 $86.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $75.00 $78.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $76.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lineage. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lineage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lineage's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lineage's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lineage's Background

Lineage Inc is a Real Estate Investment Trust. The company is engaged in delivering end-to-end, technology-enabled, customer experience for thousands of customers with their customizations in the temperature-controlled supply chain to eliminate wastage of food. The services provided by the company are Cold Storage Warehousing, Automated Warehousing, Port-Centric Warehousing, Sustainable Warehousing, Freight Forwarding, Drayage, Customs Brokerage, and others.

Lineage: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lineage's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Lineage's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.33%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lineage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

