Deep Dive Into iRhythm Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $132.4, a high estimate of $151.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.15% increase from the previous average price target of $110.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of iRhythm Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $151.00 $138.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $124.00 $91.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $111.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $86.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $138.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to iRhythm Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to iRhythm Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of iRhythm Technologies compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of iRhythm Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of iRhythm Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into iRhythm Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on iRhythm Technologies analyst ratings.

Delving into iRhythm Technologies's Background

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a digital healthcare company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Its principal business is the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services that it believes allow clinicians to diagnose certain arrhythmias quicker and with greater efficiency than other services that rely on traditional technology. Each Zio System combines an FDA-cleared and CE-marked, wire-free, patch-based, 14-day wearable biosensor that continuously records electrocardiogram (ECG) data with a proprietary, FDA-cleared, CE-marked cloud-based data analytic software to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Understanding the Numbers: iRhythm Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: iRhythm Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): iRhythm Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: iRhythm Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 8.11. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IRTC

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for IRTC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.