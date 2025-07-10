Deep Dive Into International Paper Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $50.5, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.67% increase from the previous average price target of $49.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive International Paper. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $43.00 $40.00 Anojja Shah UBS Announces Buy $60.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $40.00 $45.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $59.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to International Paper. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to International Paper. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of International Paper compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of International Paper compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for International Paper's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of International Paper's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know International Paper Better

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

International Paper's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: International Paper displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.78%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): International Paper's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Paper's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: International Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

