Deep Dive Into Integer Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $145.71, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.99% lower than the prior average price target of $148.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Integer Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $150.00|$140.00 | |Andrew Cooper |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $150.00|$145.00 | |Robert Wasserman |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $140.00|$150.00 | |Tim Rezvan |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $145.00|$154.00 | |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $140.00|$163.00 | |Andrew Cooper |Raymond James |Announces |Outperform | $145.00|- | |Robert Wasserman |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $150.00|$140.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Integer Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Integer Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Integer Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into one segment and derives its revenues from three product lines: Cardio & Vascular, Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation and Other Markets. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Integer Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.69%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Integer Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integer Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Integer Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

