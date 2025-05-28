Deep Dive Into Informatica Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Informatica (NYSE:INFA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.86, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Marking an increase of 3.76%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $19.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Informatica is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $19.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $19.00 $20.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $19.00 $18.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Informatica. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Informatica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Informatica's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Informatica's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Informatica analyst ratings.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) enabled data management products on a cloud native platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at an enterprise scale. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products that leverage the shared services and metadata of the underlying platform, including products for Data Catalog, Data Integration & Engineering, API & Application Integration, Data Quality and Observability, Master Data Management, Customer and Business 360 Applications, Governance, Access and Privacy, and Data Marketplace., allowing customers to track and understand their data. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from North America.

Key Indicators: Informatica's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Informatica's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Informatica's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Informatica's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Informatica's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Informatica's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.82. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

