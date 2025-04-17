Deep Dive Into H.B. Fuller Stock: Analyst Perspectives (3 Ratings)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) underwent analysis by 3 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $60.67, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A decline of 6.66% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of H.B. Fuller by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ghansham Panjabi |Baird |Maintains |Outperform | $60.00|$60.00 | |Jeffrey Zekauskas |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $50.00|$60.00 | |David Begleiter |Deutsche Bank |Lowers |Buy | $72.00|$75.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to H.B. Fuller. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to H.B. Fuller. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of H.B. Fuller compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of H.B. Fuller compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for H.B. Fuller's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of H.B. Fuller's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants, and other chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives. It generates the maximum revenue from hygiene, health and consumable adhesives. This segment produces and supplies a full range of specialty industrial adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based and solvent-based products for applications in various markets, including packaging , converting, nonwoven and hygiene (disposable diapers, feminine care and medical garments) and health and beauty. The company generates around half of its revenue in the United States.

H.B. Fuller's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: H.B. Fuller's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: H.B. Fuller's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): H.B. Fuller's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): H.B. Fuller's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

