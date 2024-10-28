Deep Dive Into Frontier Communications Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Frontier Communications, presenting an average target of $36.14, a high estimate of $38.50, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.21% increase from the previous average price target of $33.71.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Frontier Communications is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Hold $38.50 $39.00 Caleb Stein Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.50 $31.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $33.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $32.00 $29.00

Frontier Communications Parent Inc offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. It offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

Breaking Down Frontier Communications's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Frontier Communications's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.66% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Frontier Communications's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Communications's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Communications's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Frontier Communications's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.19. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

