Deep Dive Into Ferguson Enterprises Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Ratings for Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 7 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $225.17, with a high estimate of $280.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.78% increase from the previous average price target of $192.82.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ferguson Enterprises. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Suhasini Varanasi Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $280.00 - Annelies Vermeulen Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Overweight $220.00 $200.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $235.00 $189.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $231.00 $189.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Neutral $204.00 $173.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $230.00 $190.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $247.00 $190.00 Annelies Vermeulen Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $195.00 $195.00 Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ferguson Enterprises. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ferguson Enterprises's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products to North American repair, maintenance and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 36,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,800 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest plumbing distributor and second-largest HVAC distributor (next to Watsco) in North America. The firm sold its UK business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ferguson Enterprises displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ferguson Enterprises's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.38%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ferguson Enterprises's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ferguson Enterprises's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ferguson Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

