Deep Dive Into Exact Sciences Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $79.86, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. Experiencing a 1.81% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $81.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Exact Sciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $95.00 $75.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $72.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $75.00 - Bruce Jackson Benchmark Lowers Buy $67.00 $91.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $82.00 $100.00

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a noninvasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It is also developing liquid biopsy tests for molecular residual disease, or MRD, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

Exact Sciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Exact Sciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Exact Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

