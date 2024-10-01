Deep Dive Into Euronet Worldwide Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Euronet Worldwide, revealing an average target of $129.0, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. Experiencing a 0.77% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $130.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Euronet Worldwide. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $121.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Raises Buy $145.00 $140.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Euronet Worldwide's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Euronet Worldwide's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. The company operates an independent network of ATMs in Europe, along with a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processes point-of-sale transactions. It operates in three segment EFT Processing Segment, epay Segment, and Money Transfer Segment. Its segment revenue comes from by operating income, electronical financial transaction processing, mainly generates revenue from monthly ATM management fees and currency conversion transactions. It generates the majority if its geographic revenue from the United States of America.

Euronet Worldwide: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Euronet Worldwide's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.02% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Euronet Worldwide's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, Euronet Worldwide faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

