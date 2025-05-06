Deep Dive Into Eaton Corp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Eaton Corp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $327.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $376.00 and a low estimate of $289.00. This current average has decreased by 4.37% from the previous average price target of $342.27.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Eaton Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $289.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $351.00 $323.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $356.00 $336.00 Jefferson Harralson Keybanc Raises Overweight $355.00 $325.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $310.00 $270.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $323.00 $396.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $289.00 $350.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $325.00 $340.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $306.00 $315.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $315.00 $325.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Announces Overweight $340.00 - Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Buy $335.00 $390.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $376.00 $405.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $305.00 $335.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $325.00 $353.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $326.00 $382.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Eaton Corp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eaton Corp analyst ratings.

Discovering Eaton Corp: A Closer Look

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

A Deep Dive into Eaton Corp's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Eaton Corp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

