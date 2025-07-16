Deep Dive Into Consolidated Edison Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 7 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 4 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $98.82, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Marking an increase of 0.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $98.10.

A clear picture of Consolidated Edison's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Underweight $88.00 $90.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $107.00 $105.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $92.00 $93.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $93.00 $94.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Neutral $105.00 $114.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $90.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Underweight $101.00 $100.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $103.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Neutral $103.00 $96.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $94.00 $91.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Underweight $100.00 $95.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Consolidated Edison. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Consolidated Edison compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Consolidated Edison's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Consolidated Edison's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Consolidated Edison

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York - including New York City and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate nearly all of Con Ed's earnings following the sale of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023.

Consolidated Edison's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Consolidated Edison showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.1% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Consolidated Edison's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Consolidated Edison's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Consolidated Edison's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.1.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

