Deep Dive Into Boot Barn Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $131.8, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 16.15% from the previous average price target of $113.47.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Boot Barn Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $125.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $146.00 $125.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $154.00 $122.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Raises Buy $140.00 $110.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $132.00 $100.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $150.00 $120.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $125.00 $127.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Raises Buy $110.00 $88.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $100.00 $90.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $115.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boot Barn Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boot Barn Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Boot Barn Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boot Barn Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Boot Barn Holdings's Background

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Financial Milestones: Boot Barn Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Boot Barn Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.74% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Boot Barn Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BOOT

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Neutral Dec 2021 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BOOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.