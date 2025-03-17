Deep Dive Into Autodesk Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Autodesk and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $347.18, accompanied by a high estimate of $400.00 and a low estimate of $285.00. This current average has increased by 3.42% from the previous average price target of $335.71.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Autodesk. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $315.00 $360.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $365.00 $355.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $370.00 $350.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $350.00 $360.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Raises Neutral $285.00 $275.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $335.00 $330.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Outperform $360.00 $360.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $336.00 $345.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $385.00 $375.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $340.00 $325.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $339.00 $361.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $345.00 $330.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Raises Neutral $335.00 $325.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $400.00 $280.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $357.00 $311.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $360.00 $340.00

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

