Deep Dive Into Amkor Tech Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amkor Tech and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Experiencing a 18.39% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $34.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amkor Tech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Charles Shi |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $22.00|$34.00 | |Craig Ellis |B. Riley Securities |Lowers |Buy | $32.00|$38.00 | |Peter Peng |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $30.00|$42.00 | |Joseph Moore |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $24.00|$26.00 | |Charles Shi |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $34.00|$34.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amkor Tech compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amkor Tech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Amkor Tech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amkor Tech analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amkor Tech

Amkor Technology Inc is a OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. It has pioneered the outsourcing of integrated circuit (IC) packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The firm's products are organized into two categories namely advanced products that include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others, and Mainstream products that includes wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category. The company derives majority of its revenue from Foreign states.

Amkor Tech's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Amkor Tech's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amkor Tech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amkor Tech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amkor Tech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amkor Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

