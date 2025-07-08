Deep Dive Into American Tower Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on American Tower (NYSE:AMT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $248.22, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $234.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.54% from the previous average price target of $237.44.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive American Tower. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Batya Levi UBS Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Buy $241.00 $239.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $248.00 $234.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $260.00 $248.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $251.00 $231.00 Batya Levi UBS Raises Buy $250.00 $245.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $234.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Tower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Tower's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into American Tower's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Tower analyst ratings.

Get to Know American Tower Better

American Tower owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the US, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 28 data centers in 10 US markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the US, which accounted for almost half of the company's total revenue in 2023. Outside the US, American Tower operates over 75,000 towers in India, almost 50,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 30,000 towers in Europe, and nearly 25,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as a REIT.

American Tower: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, American Tower showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.0% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.07%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Tower's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Tower's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Tower's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 12.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

