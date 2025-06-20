Deep Dive Into Amazon.com Stock: Analyst Perspectives (49 Ratings)

In the last three months, 49 analysts have published ratings on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|21
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|13
|18
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $238.63, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. This current average has decreased by 7.05% from the previous average price target of $256.73.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The standing of Amazon.com among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$215.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$225.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$248.00
|$230.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Buy
|$305.00
|$290.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$220.00
|$215.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$215.00
|$220.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$226.00
|$230.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$225.00
|$275.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$233.00
|$235.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$230.00
|$225.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$249.00
|$253.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$235.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$225.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$212.00
|$215.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$250.00
|$240.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$265.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$270.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$245.00
|$248.00
|Curtis Shauger
|WestPark Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$288.00
|$287.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$220.00
|$220.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$225.00
|$220.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$235.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Lowers
|Buy
|$260.00
|$270.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$240.00
|$240.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$253.00
|$272.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$220.00
|$260.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$248.00
|$275.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$275.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$220.00
|$255.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Outperform
|$250.00
|$306.00
|Josh Beck
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$195.00
|$275.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$280.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$270.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$280.00
|Lee Horowitz
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Buy
|$206.00
|$287.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$225.00
|$273.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$230.00
|$280.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$245.00
|$280.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Lowers
|Market Outperform
|$240.00
|$285.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$215.00
|$265.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$230.00
|$265.00
|James Lee
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$255.00
|$285.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$225.00
|$257.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$220.00
|$270.00
|Curtis Shauger
|WestPark Capital
|Announces
|Buy
|$280.00
|-
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$250.00
|$275.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Capture valuable insights into Amazon.com's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.
Delving into Amazon.com's Background
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
A Deep Dive into Amazon.com's Financials
Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amazon.com's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.62% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Amazon.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2025
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Jun 2025
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Jun 2025
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.