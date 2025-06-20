Deep Dive Into Amazon.com Stock: Analyst Perspectives (49 Ratings)

In the last three months, 49 analysts have published ratings on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 21 28 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 13 18 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 8 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $238.63, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. This current average has decreased by 7.05% from the previous average price target of $256.73.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Amazon.com among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $250.00 $215.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $225.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $248.00 $230.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $215.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $215.00 $220.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $226.00 $230.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $225.00 $275.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $233.00 $235.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $225.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Buy $249.00 $253.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $235.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $212.00 $215.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $240.00 $265.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $260.00 $270.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $245.00 $248.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $288.00 $287.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $260.00 $270.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $240.00 $240.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Buy $253.00 $272.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $220.00 $260.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $248.00 $275.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $235.00 $275.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $220.00 $255.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $250.00 $306.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Lowers Outperform $195.00 $275.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $235.00 $280.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $230.00 $270.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $225.00 $280.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $206.00 $287.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $225.00 $273.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $245.00 $280.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $240.00 $285.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $215.00 $265.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $265.00 James Lee Mizuho Lowers Outperform $255.00 $285.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $225.00 $257.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $220.00 $270.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Announces Buy $280.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $250.00 $275.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Amazon.com's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Amazon.com's Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

A Deep Dive into Amazon.com's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amazon.com's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.62% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Amazon.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

