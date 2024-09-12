Deep Dive Into Amazon.com Stock: Analyst Perspectives (39 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 39 analysts have shared their insights on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 18 21 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 12 15 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amazon.com and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $224.15, accompanied by a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.26% from the previous average price target of $221.36.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amazon.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $230.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $230.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $265.00 $245.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $225.00 $232.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $210.00 $240.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $221.00 $220.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $245.00 $225.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Buy $251.00 $238.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $220.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $215.00 $210.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $215.00 $220.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $225.00 $235.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $224.00 $228.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $230.00 $250.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $224.00 $217.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $220.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $240.00 $220.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $215.00 $210.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $210.00 $205.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $220.00 $230.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $250.00 - John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $245.00 $225.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $239.00 $234.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $213.00 $210.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Amazon.com's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Amazon.com: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Amazon.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

