Deep Dive Into Amazon.com Stock: Analyst Perspectives (35 Ratings)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been analyzed by 35 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 17 16 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 13 12 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amazon.com and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $263.03, accompanied by a high estimate of $306.00 and a low estimate of $203.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $256.26, the current average has increased by 2.64%.

The perception of Amazon.com by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Nicholas Jones |JMP Securities |Lowers |Market Outperform| $240.00|$285.00 | |Youssef Squali |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $230.00|$265.00 | |James Lee |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $255.00|$285.00 | |Justin Post |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $225.00|$257.00 | |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $220.00|$270.00 | |Curtis Shauger |WestPark Capital |Announces |Buy | $280.00|- | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $250.00|$275.00 | |Nicholas Jones |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $285.00|$285.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $203.00|$207.00 | |Rob Sanderson |Loop Capital |Raises |Buy | $285.00|$275.00 | |Ronald Josey |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $273.00|$275.00 | |Tom Forte |Maxim Group |Raises |Buy | $280.00|$260.00 | |Ross Sandler |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $265.00|$235.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $280.00|$235.00 | |Brad Erickson |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $265.00|$255.00 | |Scott Devitt |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $280.00|$280.00 | |Michael Graham |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $280.00|$265.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $270.00|$270.00 | |Jason Helfstein |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $260.00|$230.00 | |Daniel Kurnos |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $270.00|$265.00 | |Nicholas Jones |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $285.00|$285.00 | |Mark Kelley |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $275.00|$245.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $207.00|$212.00 | |Thomas Champion |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $265.00|$225.00 | |Barton Crockett |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $287.00|$236.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $250.00|$250.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group |Maintains |Outperform | $275.00|$275.00 | |Eric Sheridan |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $255.00|$240.00 | |Daniel Kurnos |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $265.00|$215.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group |Maintains |Outperform | $275.00|$275.00 | |Nicholas Jones |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $285.00|$285.00 | |Nat Schindler |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $306.00|$246.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $270.00|$270.00 | |Josh Beck |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $260.00|$230.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $250.00|$250.00 |

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amazon.com's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amazon.com's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.49% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

