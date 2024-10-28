Deep Dive Into Advanced Micro Devices Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $192.6, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. A 1.33% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $195.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Advanced Micro Devices's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $200.00 $175.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $180.00 $180.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $178.00 $176.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Maintains Positive $200.00 $200.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $180.00 $195.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $180.00 $200.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $156.00 $162.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $175.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Advanced Micro Devices's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Advanced Micro Devices Better

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Advanced Micro Devices's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Advanced Micro Devices showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.88% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Micro Devices's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

