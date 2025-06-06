Decoding United Parcel Service's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for United Parcel Service. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $156,570, and 6 are calls, amounting to $288,121.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $100.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Parcel Service stands at 4772.17, with a total volume reaching 3,872.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Parcel Service, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.15 $8.05 $8.15 $95.00 $124.6K 1.3K 154 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.26 $1.18 $1.18 $100.00 $112.2K 10.7K 1.6K UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.24 $1.19 $1.19 $100.00 $58.6K 10.7K 1.1K UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $100.00 $33.6K 1.4K 77 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $100.00 $31.8K 6.3K 75

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Parcel Service, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of United Parcel Service

With a trading volume of 672,382, the price of UPS is up by 0.96%, reaching $97.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now.

Expert Opinions on United Parcel Service

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $115.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for UPS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

