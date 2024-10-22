Decoding United Parcel Service's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $105,449 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $471,386.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $140.0 for United Parcel Service during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Parcel Service stands at 1759.0, with a total volume reaching 3,100.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Parcel Service, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.6 $5.0 $135.00 $242.5K 2.6K 937 UPS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $1.65 $1.55 $1.64 $126.00 $64.9K 286 687 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.9 $135.00 $47.5K 2.6K 452 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.48 $140.00 $43.5K 1.2K 164 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.85 $135.00 $42.1K 2.6K 187

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Parcel Service, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of United Parcel Service Currently trading with a volume of 939,649, the UPS's price is up by 0.1%, now at $131.46. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $145.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Parcel Service with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

