Decoding Toronto-Dominion Bank's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Toronto-Dominion Bank. Our analysis of options history for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $67,556, and 8 were calls, valued at $304,678.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $60.0 for Toronto-Dominion Bank over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Toronto-Dominion Bank options trades today is 1623.5 with a total volume of 2,091.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Toronto-Dominion Bank's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.5 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.8 $3.2 $3.8 $60.00 $60.8K 332 20 TD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.4 $4.9 $4.9 $55.00 $59.8K 3.7K 270 TD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.8 $1.6 $1.75 $47.50 $35.0K 29 200 TD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $55.00 $35.0K 3.9K 406 TD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.1 $3.45 $55.00 $34.5K 3.9K 306

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada's two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, US retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank's US operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Toronto-Dominion Bank, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Toronto-Dominion Bank Currently trading with a volume of 2,800,509, the TD's price is down by -1.63%, now at $51.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Toronto-Dominion Bank

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $77.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Toronto-Dominion Bank, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.