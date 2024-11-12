Decoding Tesla's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed 457 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 171 were puts, with a value of $12,878,935, and 286 were calls, valued at $44,070,487.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $700.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $146.7 $146.2 $146.2 $250.00 $1.4M 5.1K 309 TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $71.9 $70.9 $71.47 $355.00 $914.4K 762 296 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $121.6 $120.25 $120.86 $255.00 $773.1K 4.4K 148 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.55 $10.45 $10.45 $350.00 $241.7K 32.1K 32.7K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $232.5 $232.05 $232.5 $110.00 $232.5K 3.9K 75

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and a robotaxi. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

In light of the recent options history for Tesla, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Tesla's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 59,854,724, the price of TSLA is down by -2.6%, reaching $340.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.