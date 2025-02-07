Decoding Take-Two Interactive's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $192,060, and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,164,200.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $220.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.2 $9.9 $9.9 $200.00 $192.0K 7 205 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.8 $12.7 $15.0 $190.00 $106.5K 1.1K 136 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $26.8 $26.1 $26.1 $185.00 $88.7K 3.1K 127 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $22.9 $22.35 $22.35 $185.00 $80.4K 1.4K 102 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.6 $19.9 $19.9 $220.00 $79.6K 526 40

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Take-Two Interactive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,828,340, with TTWO's price up by 13.78%, positioned at $208.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 97 days. Expert Opinions on Take-Two Interactive

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $209.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from MoffettNathanson keeps a Neutral rating on Take-Two Interactive with a target price of $170. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Take-Two Interactive, maintaining a target price of $223. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Take-Two Interactive with a target price of $215. * An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $230.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Take-Two Interactive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

