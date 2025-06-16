Decoding Super Micro Computer's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Super Micro Computer.

Looking at options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $253,323 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $443,481.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Super Micro Computer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Super Micro Computer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.76 $2.73 $2.73 $50.00 $136.2K 15.1K 605 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.6 $9.35 $9.5 $35.00 $95.0K 1.9K 101 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.05 $13.0 $13.05 $45.00 $91.3K 421 70 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $50.00 $80.0K 6.9K 209 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.03 $1.01 $1.01 $43.00 $60.6K 18.9K 4.2K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,087,953, the price of SMCI is up 2.96% at $42.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SMCI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Neutral Neutral

