Decoding Super Micro Computer's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Super Micro Computer.

Looking at options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $251,179 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $409,048.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.0 to $42.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Super Micro Computer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Super Micro Computer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $27.0 to $42.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $5.45 $5.15 $5.34 $32.00 $106.8K 437 206 SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $10.25 $10.05 $10.14 $39.00 $101.4K 3.0K 100 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.85 $4.8 $4.85 $35.00 $96.9K 10.9K 238 SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $11.25 $11.0 $11.13 $42.00 $96.8K 4.0K 87 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $1.44 $1.42 $1.42 $33.00 $52.9K 1.0K 1.1K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Super Micro Computer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,612,402, the price of SMCI is up by 1.76%, reaching $32.05. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now. Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $40.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Super Micro Computer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

