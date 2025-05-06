Decoding Spotify Technology's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SPOT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Spotify Technology. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 42% bullish and 35% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $240,970, and 13 calls, totaling $3,143,385.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $700.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 373.67 with a total volume of 526.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $57.85 $53.55 $54.0 $630.00 $1.6M 111 312 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $86.55 $85.5 $86.55 $550.00 $926.0K 115 1 SPOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $25.4 $22.85 $24.13 $650.00 $240.9K 630 100 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $237.5 $234.3 $237.5 $400.00 $95.0K 345 4 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $34.95 $29.75 $34.0 $630.00 $85.0K 33 0

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Spotify Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Spotify Technology's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 346,473, with SPOT's price down by -0.14%, positioned at $636.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Spotify Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $607.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for SPOT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

