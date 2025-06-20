Decoding Snowflake's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SNOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Snowflake. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $104,751, and 25 are calls, amounting to $1,436,847.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $240.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Snowflake's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Snowflake's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $145.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.85 $14.45 $14.85 $210.00 $148.5K 2.8K 119 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.25 $4.25 $210.00 $138.9K 3.6K 566 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.0 $8.85 $9.0 $220.00 $108.9K 2.2K 283 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.95 $32.5 $32.5 $210.00 $97.5K 1.2K 38 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $1.83 $1.76 $1.78 $217.50 $75.8K 2.6K 4.2K

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Snowflake, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Snowflake's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,719,613, the price of SNOW is down by -0.35%, reaching $211.34.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Snowflake

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $232.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Snowflake with a target price of $250. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $242. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snowflake, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 CICC Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy

