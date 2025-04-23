Decoding Snowflake's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Snowflake.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $62,675, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $2,194,204.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $240.0 for Snowflake, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $23.0 $22.45 $23.0 $180.00 $317.4K 31 380 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $23.0 $22.6 $23.0 $180.00 $216.2K 31 574 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $23.0 $22.6 $23.0 $180.00 $197.8K 31 664 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $37.45 $36.25 $36.25 $140.00 $134.1K 55 38 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $23.0 $22.6 $23.0 $180.00 $128.8K 31 480

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Snowflake, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Snowflake

Trading volume stands at 3,919,701, with SNOW's price up by 4.11%, positioned at $146.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $205.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Snowflake with a target price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $192. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snowflake, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.