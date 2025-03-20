Decoding Snowflake's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Snowflake. Our analysis of options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $257,520, and 7 were calls, valued at $279,644.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $210.0 for Snowflake over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $6.8 $6.4 $6.6 $155.00 $198.0K 1.1K 304 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $17.75 $17.0 $17.75 $200.00 $71.0K 332 0 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $37.2 $36.75 $37.2 $195.00 $59.5K 189 0 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $18.25 $17.65 $17.65 $140.00 $44.1K 738 25 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.85 $11.65 $12.82 $210.00 $43.4K 1.1K 34

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that went public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to buy and ingest data, while its data solutions can be hosted on various public clouds.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Snowflake, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Snowflake With a trading volume of 632,930, the price of SNOW is up by 1.15%, reaching $157.76. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What The Experts Say On Snowflake

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $211.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $230. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $190. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $205.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Snowflake options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.