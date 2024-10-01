Decoding Snowflake's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Snowflake. Our analysis of options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 20 were puts, with a value of $1,874,358, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,031,663.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $180.0 for Snowflake during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $2.1 $1.03 $1.13 $95.00 $621.4K 1 5.5K SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $11.2 $11.15 $11.15 $120.00 $223.0K 269 316 SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $28.65 $28.5 $28.5 $135.00 $156.7K 294 140 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.65 $21.5 $21.65 $110.00 $132.0K 1.3K 9 SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $24.5 $24.35 $24.3 $130.00 $123.9K 99 51

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Snowflake, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Snowflake Currently trading with a volume of 4,769,848, the SNOW's price is down by -3.11%, now at $111.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Snowflake options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

