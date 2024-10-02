Decoding Salesforce's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 61 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $498,753, and 46 are calls, for a total amount of $3,511,650.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $350.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Salesforce's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Salesforce's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $350.0, over the past month.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.2 $12.1 $12.2 $280.00 $676.1K 3.5K 601 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.35 $12.1 $12.1 $280.00 $539.8K 3.5K 1.6K CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.9 $20.85 $20.85 $280.00 $200.1K 3.3K 405 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $21.75 $21.6 $21.7 $280.00 $195.3K 3.3K 243 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $13.85 $13.7 $13.85 $290.00 $138.5K 2.3K 198

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Current Position of Salesforce With a trading volume of 7,570,877, the price of CRM is up by 3.47%, reaching $280.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

