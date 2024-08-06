Decoding Salesforce's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $166,205 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $554,480.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $270.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Salesforce's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Salesforce's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $18.0 $17.5 $17.5 $240.00 $252.0K 2.8K 149 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $122.15 $119.5 $121.0 $120.00 $121.0K 4 10 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $18.15 $17.6 $17.9 $230.00 $112.7K 2.1K 0 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $33.4 $32.4 $33.4 $230.00 $50.1K 1.6K 15 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $18.0 $17.5 $17.5 $240.00 $42.0K 2.8K 189

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Salesforce, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Salesforce With a trading volume of 876,266, the price of CRM is up by 0.74%, reaching $240.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. Expert Opinions on Salesforce

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $250.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.