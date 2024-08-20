Decoding Rocket Lab USA's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Lab USA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $218,610, and 14 are calls, amounting to $874,882.

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.0 to $8.0 for Rocket Lab USA during the past quarter.

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Lab USA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Lab USA's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.0 to $8.0 in the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.05 $0.95 $1.0 $7.00 $180.0K 448 1.9K RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.0 $5.01 $2.00 $125.4K 2.2K 505 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.0 $5.01 $2.00 $125.2K 2.2K 505 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.0 $5.0 $2.00 $125.0K 2.2K 255 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.85 $0.8 $0.81 $8.00 $81.6K 29.2K 2.7K

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Present Market Standing of Rocket Lab USA Currently trading with a volume of 21,234,703, the RKLB's price is down by -7.32%, now at $6.66. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days. What The Experts Say On Rocket Lab USA

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $6.5.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $6. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

