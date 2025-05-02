Decoding Roblox's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RBLX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Roblox. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 43% bullish and 56% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,986, and 15 calls, totaling $848,247.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $95.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 1940.0 with a total volume of 3,872.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.35 $5.15 $5.35 $70.00 $139.1K 4.2K 278 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.84 $2.78 $2.78 $72.00 $137.9K 6.0K 36 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.88 $2.84 $2.84 $72.00 $86.6K 6.0K 911 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $6.15 $5.6 $6.15 $66.00 $61.5K 738 133 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.65 $2.47 $2.48 $95.00 $47.5K 136 192

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roblox, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Roblox's Current Market Status

With a volume of 11,652,741, the price of RBLX is up 6.86% at $73.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $75.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Roblox with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for RBLX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

