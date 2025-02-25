Decoding Roblox's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 29 option transactions on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), with a cumulative value of $2,093,239. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 6 puts, worth a total of 589,741.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $61.0 for Roblox, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roblox's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roblox's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $61.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roblox Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.9 $2.82 $2.85 $60.00 $267.6K 7.7K 862 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.98 $2.9 $2.9 $60.00 $145.0K 7.7K 562 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.05 $8.9 $9.05 $60.00 $126.7K 3.9K 4.5K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.3 $9.25 $9.3 $60.00 $126.4K 3.9K 5.1K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.05 $9.0 $9.05 $60.00 $114.9K 3.9K 4.8K

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roblox, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,091,008, the price of RBLX is down by -2.37%, reaching $59.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now. What The Experts Say On Roblox

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $69.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Roblox with a target price of $76. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Neutral rating on Roblox with a target price of $70. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $72. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $82. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $46.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

