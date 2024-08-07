Decoding Roblox's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 15% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $847,195 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $710,454.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $36.0 to $55.0 for Roblox during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $36.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $8.65 $8.6 $8.65 $50.00 $350.3K 106 407 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.25 $10.2 $10.2 $45.00 $279.6K 10 0 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.1 $17.95 $17.95 $55.00 $224.3K 139 126 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.9 $12.8 $12.8 $50.00 $138.2K 23 136 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.0 $9.9 $9.9 $47.50 $112.8K 288 114

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,247,262, the price of RBLX is up by 0.5%, reaching $37.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Roblox

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $46.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Roblox with a target price of $50. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Roblox with a target price of $49. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $46. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $45. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Roblox with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

